Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

April 13, 2019 9:15 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 4 .692
Philadelphia 8 5 .615 1
Atlanta 7 6 .538 2
Washington 7 6 .538 2
Miami 4 11 .267 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 9 5 .643
St. Louis 8 5 .615 ½
Pittsburgh 7 6 .538
Chicago 5 9 .357 4
Cincinnati 4 8 .333 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 10 5 .667
Los Angeles 8 7 .533 2
San Francisco 7 9 .438
Arizona 6 8 .429
Colorado 3 12 .200 7

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Miami 1

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2

San Diego 2, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 3, Colorado 2, 18 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 10, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Holland 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 2-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) vs. Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.