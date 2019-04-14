Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

April 14, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 5 .643
Philadelphia 8 5 .615 ½
Atlanta 8 6 .571 1
Washington 7 6 .538
Miami 4 11 .267
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 5 .667
St. Louis 8 6 .571
Pittsburgh 7 6 .538 2
Cincinnati 5 8 .385 4
Chicago 5 9 .357
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 11 5 .688
Los Angeles 8 8 .500 3
San Francisco 7 9 .438 4
Arizona 6 9 .400
Colorado 3 12 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2

San Diego 2, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 3, Colorado 2, 18 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 10, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 2

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 7

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Holland 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 2-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) vs. Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-2) at Miami (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

