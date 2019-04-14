Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

April 14, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 5 .643
Philadelphia 8 5 .615 ½
Atlanta 8 6 .571 1
Washington 7 6 .538
Miami 4 11 .267
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 5 .667
St. Louis 8 6 .571
Pittsburgh 7 6 .538 2
Cincinnati 5 8 .385 4
Chicago 5 9 .357
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 11 5 .688
Los Angeles 8 8 .500 3
San Francisco 7 9 .438 4
Arizona 6 9 .400
Colorado 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 10, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 2

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 7

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-2) at Miami (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

