East Division W L Pct GB New York 10 6 .625 — Atlanta 9 6 .600 ½ Philadelphia 9 6 .600 ½ Washington 7 7 .500 2 Miami 4 13 .235 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 6 .647 — Pittsburgh 8 6 .571 1½ St. Louis 9 7 .563 1½ Chicago 6 9 .400 4 Cincinnati 5 10 .333 5 West Division W L Pct GB San Diego 11 7 .611 — Los Angeles 10 8 .556 1 Arizona 7 9 .438 3 San Francisco 7 10 .412 3½ Colorado 5 12 .294 5½

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1, 14 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Colorado 4, San Francisco 0

Arizona 8, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 6, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Miami 2

Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 7

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-1) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-2) at Washington (Strasburg 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-3) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

