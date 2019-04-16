Listen Live Sports

National League

April 16, 2019 10:03 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 10 6 .625
Atlanta 9 6 .600 ½
Philadelphia 9 6 .600 ½
Washington 7 7 .500 2
Miami 4 13 .235
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 6 .647
Pittsburgh 8 6 .571
St. Louis 9 7 .563
Chicago 6 9 .400 4
Cincinnati 5 10 .333 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 11 7 .611
Los Angeles 10 8 .556 1
Arizona 7 9 .438 3
San Francisco 7 10 .412
Colorado 5 12 .294

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 6, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Miami 2

Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 7

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-0) at Washington (Hellickson 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Atlanta (Gausman 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

