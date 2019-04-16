|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Philadelphia
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Miami
|4
|13
|.235
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Pittsburgh
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|St. Louis
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Cincinnati
|5
|10
|.333
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Los Angeles
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Arizona
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|San Francisco
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Colorado
|5
|12
|.294
|5½
___
N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 6, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, Miami 2
Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 7
Colorado 5, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 3
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 1-0) at Washington (Hellickson 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Atlanta (Gausman 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.