East Division W L Pct GB New York 10 6 .625 — Atlanta 9 6 .600 ½ Philadelphia 9 6 .600 ½ Washington 7 7 .500 2 Miami 4 13 .235 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 6 .647 — Pittsburgh 9 6 .600 1 St. Louis 9 7 .563 1½ Chicago 6 9 .400 4 Cincinnati 5 10 .333 5 West Division W L Pct GB San Diego 11 7 .611 — Los Angeles 10 8 .556 1 Arizona 7 9 .438 3 San Francisco 7 10 .412 3½ Colorado 5 12 .294 5½

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 6, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Miami 2

Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 7

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-0) at Washington (Hellickson 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Atlanta (Gausman 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

