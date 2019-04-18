Listen Live Sports

National League

April 18, 2019 11:17 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 11 6 .647
New York 10 8 .556
Washington 9 8 .529 2
Atlanta 9 9 .500
Miami 4 15 .211 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 10 6 .625
Milwaukee 12 8 .600
St. Louis 10 8 .556 1
Chicago 8 9 .471
Cincinnati 5 12 .294
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 8 .619
San Diego 11 8 .579 1
Arizona 10 9 .526 2
San Francisco 8 12 .400
Colorado 6 12 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Washington 9, San Francisco 6

Chicago Cubs 6, Miami 0

Arizona 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 4, Atlanta 1

Washington 4, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 1

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at Miami (Smith 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at San Diego (Strahm 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

