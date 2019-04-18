|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|New York
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Washington
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Atlanta
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Miami
|4
|15
|.211
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Milwaukee
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|St. Louis
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Chicago
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Cincinnati
|5
|12
|.294
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|San Diego
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Arizona
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|San Francisco
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|Colorado
|7
|12
|.368
|5
___
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Washington 9, San Francisco 6
Chicago Cubs 6, Miami 0
Arizona 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Arizona 4, Atlanta 1
Washington 4, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 6, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at Miami (Smith 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at San Diego (Strahm 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.