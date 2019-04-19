|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|New York
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Washington
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Atlanta
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Miami
|4
|15
|.211
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Milwaukee
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|St. Louis
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Chicago
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Cincinnati
|6
|12
|.333
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|San Diego
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Arizona
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|San Francisco
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|Colorado
|7
|12
|.368
|5
___
Arizona 4, Atlanta 1
Washington 4, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 6, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 1
Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-2) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.
