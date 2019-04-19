Listen Live Sports

National League

April 19, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 11 7 .611
New York 10 8 .556 1
Washington 9 8 .529
Atlanta 9 9 .500 2
Miami 4 15 .211
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 10 6 .625
Milwaukee 12 8 .600
St. Louis 10 8 .556 1
Chicago 8 9 .471
Cincinnati 6 12 .333 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 8 .619
San Diego 11 9 .550
Arizona 10 9 .526 2
San Francisco 8 12 .400
Colorado 7 12 .368 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 4, Atlanta 1

Washington 4, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-2) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

