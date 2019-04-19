East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 11 7 .611 — New York 10 8 .556 1 Atlanta 9 9 .500 2 Washington 9 9 .500 2 Miami 5 15 .250 7 Central Division W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 10 6 .625 — Milwaukee 12 8 .600 — St. Louis 10 8 .556 1 Chicago 9 9 .500 2 Cincinnati 6 12 .333 5 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 13 8 .619 — San Diego 11 9 .550 1½ Arizona 10 10 .500 2½ San Francisco 8 12 .400 4½ Colorado 7 12 .368 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 4, Atlanta 1

Washington 4, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Scherzer 1-2) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

