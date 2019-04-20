|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Philadelphia
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Atlanta
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Miami
|5
|15
|.250
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Milwaukee
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|St. Louis
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|6
|12
|.333
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|San Diego
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Arizona
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Colorado
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|San Francisco
|8
|13
|.381
|5½
___
Arizona 4, Atlanta 1
Washington 4, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 6, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 1
Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 1
Miami 3, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 4
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Scherzer 1-2) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.