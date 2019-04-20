Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

April 20, 2019 5:05 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 11 8 .579
New York 11 9 .550 ½
Atlanta 9 9 .500
Washington 9 9 .500
Miami 5 15 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 11 6 .647
Milwaukee 12 9 .571 1
St. Louis 11 9 .550
Chicago 9 9 .500
Cincinnati 7 12 .368 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 8 .636
San Diego 11 10 .524
Arizona 10 10 .500 3
Colorado 8 12 .400 5
San Francisco 8 13 .381

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 1

Advertisement

Miami 3, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings

Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Strasburg 1-1) at Miami (Richards 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.