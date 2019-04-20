|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|New York
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Atlanta
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Miami
|5
|15
|.250
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Milwaukee
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|St. Louis
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|San Diego
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Arizona
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Colorado
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|San Francisco
|8
|13
|.381
|5½
___
Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 1
Miami 3, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 4
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings
Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2, 11 innings
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 1-1) at Miami (Richards 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
