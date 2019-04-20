East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 11 8 .579 — New York 11 9 .550 ½ Atlanta 9 9 .500 1½ Washington 9 9 .500 1½ Miami 5 15 .250 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 11 6 .647 — Milwaukee 12 9 .571 1 St. Louis 11 9 .550 1½ Chicago 9 9 .500 2½ Cincinnati 7 12 .368 5 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 8 .636 — San Diego 11 10 .524 2½ Arizona 10 10 .500 3 Colorado 8 12 .400 5 San Francisco 8 13 .381 5½

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 1

Miami 3, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings

Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Strasburg 1-1) at Miami (Richards 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

