|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|New York
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Atlanta
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Washington
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Miami
|6
|16
|.273
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Milwaukee
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|St. Louis
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Chicago
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Arizona
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|San Diego
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|San Francisco
|9
|14
|.391
|5
|Colorado
|8
|13
|.381
|5
___
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1, 5 innings
Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game
Miami 9, Washington 3
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 7, 2nd game
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 5
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2
Washington 5, Miami 0
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
