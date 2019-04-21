Listen Live Sports

National League

April 21, 2019 5:31 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 12 8 .600
New York 11 10 .524
Atlanta 10 10 .500 2
Washington 10 10 .500 2
Miami 6 16 .273 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 12 7 .632
St. Louis 12 9 .571 1
Milwaukee 13 10 .565 1
Chicago 10 10 .500
Cincinnati 8 12 .400
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 9 .625
Arizona 11 11 .500 3
San Diego 11 11 .500 3
San Francisco 9 14 .391
Colorado 8 13 .381

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1, 5 innings

Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game

Miami 9, Washington 3

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 7, 2nd game

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 5

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 0

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

