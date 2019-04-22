East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 12 9 .571 — Atlanta 11 10 .524 1 New York 11 10 .524 1 Washington 10 10 .500 1½ Miami 6 16 .273 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 12 7 .632 — St. Louis 12 9 .571 1 Milwaukee 13 10 .565 1 Chicago 10 10 .500 2½ Cincinnati 8 13 .381 5 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 9 .625 — San Diego 12 11 .522 2½ Arizona 11 11 .500 3 Colorado 9 13 .409 5 San Francisco 9 14 .391 5½

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1, 5 innings

Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game

Miami 9, Washington 3

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 7, 2nd game

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 5

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 0

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 2-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Swanson 0-1) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

