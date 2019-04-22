|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|New York
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Washington
|10
|10
|.500
|1½
|Miami
|6
|16
|.273
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|St. Louis
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Milwaukee
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Chicago
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|8
|13
|.381
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|San Diego
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Arizona
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Colorado
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|San Francisco
|9
|14
|.391
|5½
___
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1, 5 innings
Cleveland 8, Atlanta 4, 1st game
Miami 9, Washington 3
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 7, 2nd game
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 5
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2
Washington 5, Miami 0
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1
San Diego 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5
Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 2-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 1-0), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Swanson 0-1) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
