East Division W L Pct GB New York 12 10 .545 — Philadelphia 12 10 .545 — Atlanta 11 10 .524 ½ Washington 10 11 .476 1½ Miami 6 16 .273 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 12 8 .600 — St. Louis 13 9 .591 — Milwaukee 13 11 .542 1 Chicago 10 10 .500 2 Cincinnati 8 13 .381 4½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 9 .625 — Arizona 12 11 .522 2½ San Diego 12 11 .522 2½ Colorado 10 13 .435 4½ San Francisco 9 14 .391 5½

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 0

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5

Monday’s Games

Arizona 12, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Washington 5

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 2-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-0) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Swanson 0-1) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

