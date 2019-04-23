|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Philadelphia
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Washington
|10
|11
|.476
|1½
|Miami
|6
|16
|.273
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|St. Louis
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Milwaukee
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Chicago
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Cincinnati
|8
|13
|.381
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Arizona
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|San Diego
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Colorado
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|San Francisco
|9
|14
|.391
|5½
___
Washington 5, Miami 0
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1
San Diego 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 11, Cleveland 5
Arizona 12, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Washington 5
Miami (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 2-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-0) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Swanson 0-1) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-2), 1:15 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
