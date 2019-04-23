Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

April 23, 2019 9:58 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 13 10 .565
Atlanta 11 10 .524 1
Philadelphia 12 11 .522 1
Washington 10 11 .476 2
Miami 7 16 .304 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 12 8 .600
St. Louis 13 9 .591
Milwaukee 13 11 .542 1
Chicago 10 10 .500 2
Cincinnati 8 13 .381
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 9 .625
Arizona 12 11 .522
San Diego 12 11 .522
Colorado 10 13 .435
San Francisco 9 14 .391

___

Monday’s Games

Arizona 12, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Washington 5

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

