|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Philadelphia
|12
|11
|.522
|1
|Washington
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Miami
|7
|16
|.304
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|St. Louis
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Milwaukee
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Chicago
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Cincinnati
|8
|13
|.381
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Arizona
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|San Diego
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Colorado
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|San Francisco
|9
|14
|.391
|5½
___
Arizona 12, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Washington 5
Miami 3, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-2), 1:15 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.