National League

April 24, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 13 10 .565
Philadelphia 12 11 .522 1
Atlanta 11 11 .500
Washington 11 11 .500
Miami 7 16 .304 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 14 9 .609
Pittsburgh 12 9 .571 1
Chicago 11 10 .524 2
Milwaukee 13 12 .520 2
Cincinnati 9 13 .409
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 10 .600
Arizona 13 11 .542
San Diego 13 11 .542
Colorado 10 14 .417
San Francisco 10 14 .417

___

Monday’s Games

Arizona 12, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Washington 5

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Atlanta 6

Arizona 2, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 7, Toronto 6

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Washington 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Greinke 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 2-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

