|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Philadelphia
|12
|11
|.522
|1
|Atlanta
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|Miami
|7
|17
|.292
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Pittsburgh
|12
|9
|.571
|1½
|Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Milwaukee
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Cincinnati
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Arizona
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|San Diego
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Colorado
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|San Francisco
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
___
Miami 3, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Atlanta 6
Arizona 2, Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 7, Toronto 6
N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Washington 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 6, Seattle 3
Cleveland 6, Miami 2
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 2-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Smith 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.