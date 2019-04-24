East Division W L Pct GB New York 13 11 .542 — Philadelphia 13 11 .542 — Atlanta 12 11 .522 ½ Washington 11 12 .478 1½ Miami 7 17 .292 6 Central Division W L Pct GB St. Louis 15 9 .625 — Chicago 12 10 .545 2 Pittsburgh 12 10 .545 2 Milwaukee 13 13 .500 3 Cincinnati 9 14 .391 5½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 11 .577 — Arizona 14 11 .560 ½ San Diego 14 11 .560 ½ Colorado 11 14 .440 3½ San Francisco 11 14 .440 3½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Atlanta 6

Arizona 2, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 7, Toronto 6

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Washington 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Miami 2

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 9, Washington 5

San Diego 1, Seattle 0

San Francisco 4, Toronto 0

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Greinke 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 2-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

