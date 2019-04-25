East Division W L Pct GB New York 13 11 .542 — Philadelphia 13 11 .542 — Atlanta 12 11 .522 ½ Washington 11 12 .478 1½ Miami 7 17 .292 6 Central Division W L Pct GB St. Louis 15 9 .625 — Chicago 12 10 .545 2 Pittsburgh 12 10 .545 2 Milwaukee 13 13 .500 3 Cincinnati 9 14 .391 5½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 11 .577 — Arizona 14 11 .560 ½ San Diego 14 11 .560 ½ Colorado 11 14 .440 3½ San Francisco 11 14 .440 3½

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Miami 2

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 9, Washington 5

San Diego 1, Seattle 0

San Francisco 4, Toronto 0

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Urena 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

