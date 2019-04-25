|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Philadelphia
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Atlanta
|12
|11
|.522
|½
|Washington
|11
|12
|.478
|1½
|Miami
|7
|17
|.292
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Chicago
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Pittsburgh
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Milwaukee
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Cincinnati
|9
|14
|.391
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Los Angeles
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|San Diego
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Colorado
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|San Francisco
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
Cleveland 6, Miami 2
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 9, Washington 5
San Diego 1, Seattle 0
San Francisco 4, Toronto 0
Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
