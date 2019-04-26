|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Philadelphia
|13
|12
|.520
|½
|Atlanta
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|Washington
|11
|13
|.458
|2
|Miami
|8
|17
|.320
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Chicago
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Pittsburgh
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Milwaukee
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Arizona
|15
|11
|.577
|½
|San Diego
|15
|11
|.577
|½
|Colorado
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|San Francisco
|11
|14
|.440
|4
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2
Miami 3, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
San Diego 4, Washington 3
Colorado 8, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-1), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2) at San Francisco (Holland 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 2-3) at Washington (Strasburg 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Richards 0-3) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 2-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-3) at Arizona (Godley 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
