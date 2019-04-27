East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 14 12 .538 — New York 13 12 .520 ½ Atlanta 12 13 .480 1½ Washington 11 13 .458 2 Miami 8 18 .308 6 Central Division W L Pct GB St. Louis 15 10 .600 — Milwaukee 14 13 .519 2 Chicago 12 12 .500 2½ Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2½ Cincinnati 11 14 .440 4 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 17 11 .607 — Arizona 16 11 .593 ½ San Diego 15 11 .577 1 Colorado 12 14 .462 4 San Francisco 11 14 .440 4½

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 0

San Diego 4, Washington 3

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 8, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1

Arizona 8, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-1), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2) at San Francisco (Holland 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 2-3) at Washington (Strasburg 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 0-3) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 2-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-3) at Arizona (Godley 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

