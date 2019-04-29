|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|New York
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Atlanta
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|Washington
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|Miami
|8
|20
|.286
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Chicago
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Milwaukee
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Pittsburgh
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Cincinnati
|11
|16
|.407
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Arizona
|16
|13
|.552
|2½
|San Diego
|16
|13
|.552
|2½
|Colorado
|13
|15
|.464
|5
|San Francisco
|11
|17
|.393
|7
___
Philadelphia 5, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 8, Colorado 7
Washington 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 5, 15 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Pittsburgh 6
Atlanta 3, San Diego 1
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Detroit (Ross 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2) at Washington (Sanchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 3-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 1-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-3), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 3-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Arizona (Greinke 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.