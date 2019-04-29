Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

April 29, 2019 10:02 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 16 12 .571
New York 14 13 .519
Atlanta 14 14 .500 2
Washington 12 14 .462 3
Miami 8 20 .286 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 17 10 .630
Chicago 14 12 .538
Milwaukee 15 14 .517 3
Pittsburgh 12 14 .462
Cincinnati 11 16 .407 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 11 .633
Arizona 16 13 .552
San Diego 16 13 .552
Colorado 13 15 .464 5
San Francisco 11 17 .393 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 8, Colorado 7

Washington 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 5, 15 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Pittsburgh 6

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 3, San Diego 1

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Ross 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2) at Washington (Sanchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 3-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 1-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 3-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Arizona (Greinke 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

