|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Atlanta
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|New York
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|Washington
|12
|15
|.444
|3½
|Miami
|8
|20
|.286
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Chicago
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Milwaukee
|16
|14
|.533
|3
|Pittsburgh
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Cincinnati
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Arizona
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|San Diego
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|Colorado
|13
|16
|.448
|5
|San Francisco
|12
|17
|.414
|6
___
St. Louis 6, Washington 3
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 3, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Miller 1-1), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Miami (Smith 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-4), 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
