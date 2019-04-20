National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 1 0 1 4 6 1 Portland 1 0 1 4 6 4 Houston 1 0 1 4 2 1 Washington 1 0 0 3 2 0 Chicago 0 0 2 2 5 5 Reign FC 0 0 1 1 1 1 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sky Blue FC 0 2 0 0 0 3 Orlando 0 2 0 0 0 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Game

North Carolina 5, Orlando 0

Saturday’s Games

Portland 4, Chicago 4

Houston 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Orlando at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Utah at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Reign FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

