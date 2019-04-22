National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|1
|Portland
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|4
|Houston
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Utah
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Reign FC
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Orlando
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
North Carolina 5, Orlando 0
Portland 4, Chicago 4
Houston 1, Sky Blue FC 0
Utah 1, Washington 0
Orlando 1, Reign FC 1
Utah at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Reign FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.
