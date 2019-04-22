Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

April 22, 2019 12:06 am
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 1 0 1 4 6 1
Portland 1 0 1 4 6 4
Houston 1 0 1 4 2 1
Utah 1 0 0 3 1 0
Washington 1 1 0 3 2 1
Chicago 0 0 2 2 5 5
Reign FC 0 0 2 2 2 2
Sky Blue FC 0 2 0 0 0 3
Orlando 0 2 1 1 1 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Game

North Carolina 5, Orlando 0

Saturday’s Games

Portland 4, Chicago 4

Houston 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Utah 1, Washington 0

Sunday’s Game

Orlando 1, Reign FC 1

Saturday, April 27

Utah at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Reign FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s, April 28

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

