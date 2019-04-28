National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 2 0 1 7 10 2 Utah 2 0 0 6 2 0 Chicago 1 0 2 5 8 5 Portland 1 0 2 5 8 6 Houston 1 1 1 4 3 5 Washington 1 1 0 3 2 1 Reign FC 0 1 2 2 2 5 Sky Blue FC 0 2 1 1 2 5 Orlando 0 3 1 1 1 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Utah 1, Orlando 0

Sunday’s Games

Chcago 3, Reign FC 0

Portland 2, Sky Blue FC 2

North Carolina 4, Houston 1

Friday, May 3

Chicago at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Reign FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at North Carolina at, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.

