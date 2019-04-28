National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|1
|7
|10
|2
|Utah
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|0
|Chicago
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|5
|Portland
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Houston
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Reign FC
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Orlando
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Utah 1, Orlando 0
Chcago 3, Reign FC 0
Portland 2, Sky Blue FC 2
North Carolina 4, Houston 1
Chicago at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Reign FC at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at North Carolina at, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.
