Nationals 10, Phillies 6

April 9, 2019 11:13 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 6 1 1 0 0 0 .233
Dozier 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .121
Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .421
Soto lf 3 1 1 3 2 1 .270
Zimmerman 1b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .229
Gomes c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .292
Difo ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .240
Strasburg p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kendrick ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .400
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Robles cf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .324
Totals 42 10 14 10 3 7
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .216
Segura ss 4 1 1 2 1 1 .333
Harper rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .333
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .324
Realmuto c 5 0 3 0 0 1 .257
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .316
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .152
Franco 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .294
Nola p 2 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Altherr cf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Totals 39 6 9 6 5 9
Washington 100 001 301 4—10 14 0
Philadelphia 004 200 000 0— 6 9 1

a-grounded out for Strasburg in the 5th. b-homered for Ross in the 7th. c-struck out for Grace in the 9th. d-struck out for Alvarez in the 10th.

E_Franco (1). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Eaton (2), Rendon (6), Robles (4). 3B_Segura (1). HR_Gomes (1), off Nola; Kendrick (1), off Nola; Robles (3), off Ramos; Soto (2), off Alvarez; Franco (4), off Strasburg; Harper (4), off Strasburg. RBIs_Rendon 2 (11), Soto 3 (8), Gomes 2 (3), Robles 2 (6), Kendrick (2), Segura 2 (7), Harper 3 (8), Franco (11). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton 2, Soto, Gomes); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Realmuto). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Dozier 2. GIDP_Zimmerman, Adams.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Nola, Segura, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg 4 6 6 6 4 3 83 5.40
Ross 2 1 0 0 0 2 27 11.57
Grace 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 8.44
Barraclough 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 4 1.69
Doolittle, W, 3-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 6 1-3 7 5 4 1 3 99 6.46
Dominguez, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 9.00
Neris, H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 30 3.18
Ramos, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 2.70
Alvarez, L, 0-1 1 1-3 6 4 4 0 2 30 20.25

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 1-0. PB_Gomes (2).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:51. A_38,073 (43,647).

