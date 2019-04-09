Nationals 10, Phillies 6

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.121
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.421
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.270
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Difo ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Strasburg p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kendrick ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Robles cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.324
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|10
|3
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Franco 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Nola p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Altherr cf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|39
|6
|9
|6
|5
|9
|Washington
|100
|001
|301
|4—10
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|004
|200
|000
|0—
|6
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Strasburg in the 5th. b-homered for Ross in the 7th. c-struck out for Grace in the 9th. d-struck out for Alvarez in the 10th.
E_Franco (1). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Eaton (2), Rendon (6), Robles (4). 3B_Segura (1). HR_Gomes (1), off Nola; Kendrick (1), off Nola; Robles (3), off Ramos; Soto (2), off Alvarez; Franco (4), off Strasburg; Harper (4), off Strasburg. RBIs_Rendon 2 (11), Soto 3 (8), Gomes 2 (3), Robles 2 (6), Kendrick (2), Segura 2 (7), Harper 3 (8), Franco (11). SF_Rendon.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton 2, Soto, Gomes); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Realmuto). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Dozier 2. GIDP_Zimmerman, Adams.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Nola, Segura, Hoskins).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|4
|6
|6
|6
|4
|3
|83
|5.40
|Ross
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|11.57
|Grace
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|8.44
|Barraclough
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.69
|Doolittle, W, 3-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6
|1-3
|7
|5
|4
|1
|3
|99
|6.46
|Dominguez, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9.00
|Neris, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|3.18
|Ramos, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.70
|Alvarez, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|30
|20.25
Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 1-0. PB_Gomes (2).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:51. A_38,073 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.