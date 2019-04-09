Nationals 10, Phillies 6

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 6 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Dozier 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .121 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .421 Soto lf 3 1 1 3 2 1 .270 Zimmerman 1b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .229 Gomes c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .292 Difo ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .240 Strasburg p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kendrick ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .400 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Doolittle p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Robles cf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .324 Totals 42 10 14 10 3 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .216 Segura ss 4 1 1 2 1 1 .333 Harper rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .333 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .324 Realmuto c 5 0 3 0 0 1 .257 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .316 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .152 Franco 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .294 Nola p 2 1 0 0 1 2 .000 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Altherr cf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Totals 39 6 9 6 5 9

Washington 100 001 301 4—10 14 0 Philadelphia 004 200 000 0— 6 9 1

a-grounded out for Strasburg in the 5th. b-homered for Ross in the 7th. c-struck out for Grace in the 9th. d-struck out for Alvarez in the 10th.

E_Franco (1). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Eaton (2), Rendon (6), Robles (4). 3B_Segura (1). HR_Gomes (1), off Nola; Kendrick (1), off Nola; Robles (3), off Ramos; Soto (2), off Alvarez; Franco (4), off Strasburg; Harper (4), off Strasburg. RBIs_Rendon 2 (11), Soto 3 (8), Gomes 2 (3), Robles 2 (6), Kendrick (2), Segura 2 (7), Harper 3 (8), Franco (11). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton 2, Soto, Gomes); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Realmuto). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Dozier 2. GIDP_Zimmerman, Adams.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Nola, Segura, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg 4 6 6 6 4 3 83 5.40 Ross 2 1 0 0 0 2 27 11.57 Grace 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 8.44 Barraclough 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 4 1.69 Doolittle, W, 3-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 0.00 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 6 1-3 7 5 4 1 3 99 6.46 Dominguez, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 9.00 Neris, H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 30 3.18 Ramos, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 2.70 Alvarez, L, 0-1 1 1-3 6 4 4 0 2 30 20.25

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 1-0. PB_Gomes (2).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:51. A_38,073 (43,647).

