Nationals 12, Mets 9

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 5 0 1 2 1 1 .273 Kendrick 2b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .250 Rendon 3b 3 3 1 3 2 0 .433 Soto lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .267 Zimmerman 1b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .231 Suzuki c 4 1 2 2 1 0 .182 Difo ss 3 1 0 0 2 1 .235 Scherzer p 4 1 1 1 0 2 .125 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles cf 3 3 1 1 1 2 .269 Totals 32 12 8 11 12 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf-3b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .409 Alonso 1b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .382 Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-d’Arnaud ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Conforto rf 4 2 2 3 0 2 .351 Ramos c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .400 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Lagares ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Davis 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guillorme 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .250 Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .229 Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .308 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nimmo lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .103 Totals 36 9 11 9 2 11

Washington 050 022 300—12 8 1 New York 010 000 503— 9 11 1

a-grounded out for Avilan in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Gsellman in the 8th. c-struck out for Suero in the 9th. d-struck out for Lugo in the 9th.

E_Eaton (1), Ramos (1). LOB_Washington 7, New York 6. 2B_Eaton (1), Alonso (6), Conforto (3), Nimmo (1). HR_Rendon (4), off Avilan; Alonso (3), off Grace; Conforto (2), off Ross. RBIs_Eaton 2 (2), Kendrick (1), Rendon 3 (9), Zimmerman (8), Suzuki 2 (3), Scherzer (1), Robles (4), McNeil (4), Alonso 3 (11), Conforto 3 (4), Ramos (6), Nimmo (2). SB_Robles (1). SF_Kendrick.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Difo 2, Scherzer 2); New York 2 (Ramos, Nimmo). RISP_Washington 5 for 11; New York 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Soto, Cano, d’Arnaud. GIDP_Kendrick, Suzuki, Alonso.

DP_Washington 2 (Difo, Zimmerman), (Difo, Suzuki); New York 2 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso), (Gsellman, Guillorme, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 1-2 6 1-3 8 4 4 0 7 100 3.32 Grace 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 18 13.50 Rosenthal 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00 Suero 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 13.50 Ross 1-3 1 3 3 1 0 22 81.00 Doolittle 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 0-1 4 2-3 4 7 7 7 2 103 10.24 Peterson 1 1-3 1 2 2 5 2 44 4.50 Avilan 1 2 3 3 0 1 28 23.14 Gsellman 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 5.40 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 9.64

Rosenthal pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Grace 2-2, Suero 2-0, Peterson 3-1. HBP_Scherzer 2 (McNeil,Conforto), Avilan (Robles), Rosenthal (Smith), Ross (McNeil). WP_Peterson, Rosenthal 2.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:42. A_40,681 (41,922).

