Nationals 12, Mets 9

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Kendrick 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Rendon 3b
|3
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.433
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.231
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.182
|Difo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Scherzer p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.125
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles cf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.269
|Totals
|32
|12
|8
|11
|12
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf-3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.409
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.382
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-d’Arnaud ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Conforto rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.351
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Lagares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Peterson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nimmo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.103
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|2
|11
|Washington
|050
|022
|300—12
|8
|1
|New York
|010
|000
|503—
|9
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Avilan in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Gsellman in the 8th. c-struck out for Suero in the 9th. d-struck out for Lugo in the 9th.
E_Eaton (1), Ramos (1). LOB_Washington 7, New York 6. 2B_Eaton (1), Alonso (6), Conforto (3), Nimmo (1). HR_Rendon (4), off Avilan; Alonso (3), off Grace; Conforto (2), off Ross. RBIs_Eaton 2 (2), Kendrick (1), Rendon 3 (9), Zimmerman (8), Suzuki 2 (3), Scherzer (1), Robles (4), McNeil (4), Alonso 3 (11), Conforto 3 (4), Ramos (6), Nimmo (2). SB_Robles (1). SF_Kendrick.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Difo 2, Scherzer 2); New York 2 (Ramos, Nimmo). RISP_Washington 5 for 11; New York 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Soto, Cano, d’Arnaud. GIDP_Kendrick, Suzuki, Alonso.
DP_Washington 2 (Difo, Zimmerman), (Difo, Suzuki); New York 2 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso), (Gsellman, Guillorme, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 1-2
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|7
|100
|3.32
|Grace
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|13.50
|Rosenthal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13.50
|Ross
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|81.00
|Doolittle
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|4
|7
|7
|7
|2
|103
|10.24
|Peterson
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|5
|2
|44
|4.50
|Avilan
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|23.14
|Gsellman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.40
|Lugo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|9.64
Rosenthal pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Grace 2-2, Suero 2-0, Peterson 3-1. HBP_Scherzer 2 (McNeil,Conforto), Avilan (Robles), Rosenthal (Smith), Ross (McNeil). WP_Peterson, Rosenthal 2.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:42. A_40,681 (41,922).
