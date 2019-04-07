Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 12, Mets 9

April 7, 2019 5:08 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 5 0 1 2 1 1 .273
Kendrick 2b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .250
Rendon 3b 3 3 1 3 2 0 .433
Soto lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .267
Zimmerman 1b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .231
Suzuki c 4 1 2 2 1 0 .182
Difo ss 3 1 0 0 2 1 .235
Scherzer p 4 1 1 1 0 2 .125
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 3 1 1 1 2 .269
Totals 32 12 8 11 12 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf-3b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .409
Alonso 1b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .382
Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-d’Arnaud ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Conforto rf 4 2 2 3 0 2 .351
Ramos c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .400
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Lagares ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Davis 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guillorme 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .229
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .308
Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nimmo lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .103
Totals 36 9 11 9 2 11
Washington 050 022 300—12 8 1
New York 010 000 503— 9 11 1

a-grounded out for Avilan in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Gsellman in the 8th. c-struck out for Suero in the 9th. d-struck out for Lugo in the 9th.

E_Eaton (1), Ramos (1). LOB_Washington 7, New York 6. 2B_Eaton (1), Alonso (6), Conforto (3), Nimmo (1). HR_Rendon (4), off Avilan; Alonso (3), off Grace; Conforto (2), off Ross. RBIs_Eaton 2 (2), Kendrick (1), Rendon 3 (9), Zimmerman (8), Suzuki 2 (3), Scherzer (1), Robles (4), McNeil (4), Alonso 3 (11), Conforto 3 (4), Ramos (6), Nimmo (2). SB_Robles (1). SF_Kendrick.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Difo 2, Scherzer 2); New York 2 (Ramos, Nimmo). RISP_Washington 5 for 11; New York 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Soto, Cano, d’Arnaud. GIDP_Kendrick, Suzuki, Alonso.

DP_Washington 2 (Difo, Zimmerman), (Difo, Suzuki); New York 2 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso), (Gsellman, Guillorme, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 1-2 6 1-3 8 4 4 0 7 100 3.32
Grace 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 18 13.50
Rosenthal 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 13.50
Ross 1-3 1 3 3 1 0 22 81.00
Doolittle 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 0-1 4 2-3 4 7 7 7 2 103 10.24
Peterson 1 1-3 1 2 2 5 2 44 4.50
Avilan 1 2 3 3 0 1 28 23.14
Gsellman 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 5.40
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 9.64

Rosenthal pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Grace 2-2, Suero 2-0, Peterson 3-1. HBP_Scherzer 2 (McNeil,Conforto), Avilan (Robles), Rosenthal (Smith), Ross (McNeil). WP_Peterson, Rosenthal 2.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:42. A_40,681 (41,922).

