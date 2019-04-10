Nationals 15, Phillies 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.277
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dozier 2b
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.429
|b-Kendrick ph-3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.571
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.268
|Adams 1b
|5
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.143
|Gomes c
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.300
|Difo ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Hellickson p
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|a-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Robles cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Totals
|44
|15
|17
|14
|6
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.211
|Kingery lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Williams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicasio p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Altherr ph-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|7
|10
|Washington
|300
|420
|501—15
|17
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|3
|2
a-walked for Hellickson in the 7th. b-singled for Rendon in the 7th. c-struck out for Alvarez in the 8th.
E_Segura (3), Hoskins (2). LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Rendon (7), Adams (1), Kendrick (1). 3B_Robles (1). RBIs_Eaton 2 (4), Rendon 3 (14), Soto (9), Adams 4 (4), Gomes 2 (5), Robles (7), Kendrick (3), Franco (12). SF_Adams.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Gomes 2, Difo, Hellickson); Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Altherr 2). RISP_Washington 10 for 18; Philadelphia 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Robles, Adams, Soto, Franco. GIDP_Dozier, Realmuto, Franco.
DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Dozier, Adams), (Dozier, Adams); Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, W, 1-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|100
|2.25
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13.50
|Suero
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|7.71
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|33
|72.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|6
|94
|9.45
|Nicasio
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|36
|3.60
|Ramos
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|2
|1
|36
|9.00
|Alvarez
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|32
|12.46
|Altherr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 2-1, Ramos 1-0, Alvarez 2-2. HBP_Suero (Kingery). WP_Hellickson, Ramos 2. PB_Knapp (1).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:35. A_30,805 (43,647).
