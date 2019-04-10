Nationals 15, Phillies 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 3 3 2 1 1 .277 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dozier 2b 6 3 3 0 0 1 .179 Rendon 3b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .429 b-Kendrick ph-3b 2 2 2 1 0 0 .571 Soto lf 4 0 1 1 2 0 .268 Adams 1b 5 0 2 4 0 1 .143 Gomes c 6 0 2 2 0 3 .300 Difo ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .207 Hellickson p 2 2 1 0 1 1 .500 a-Taylor ph-cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Robles cf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .308 Totals 44 15 17 14 6 11

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .211 Kingery lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .304 Harper rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .314 Williams rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .297 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Knapp c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Herrera cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .317 Hernandez 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .194 Franco 3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .270 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Nicasio p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Altherr ph-p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Totals 28 1 3 1 7 10

Washington 300 420 501—15 17 0 Philadelphia 000 000 001— 1 3 2

a-walked for Hellickson in the 7th. b-singled for Rendon in the 7th. c-struck out for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_Segura (3), Hoskins (2). LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Rendon (7), Adams (1), Kendrick (1). 3B_Robles (1). RBIs_Eaton 2 (4), Rendon 3 (14), Soto (9), Adams 4 (4), Gomes 2 (5), Robles (7), Kendrick (3), Franco (12). SF_Adams.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Gomes 2, Difo, Hellickson); Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Altherr 2). RISP_Washington 10 for 18; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Robles, Adams, Soto, Franco. GIDP_Dozier, Realmuto, Franco.

DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Dozier, Adams), (Dozier, Adams); Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 4 6 100 2.25 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 13.50 Suero 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 23 7.71 Rosenthal 1 0 1 1 3 1 33 72.00 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 1-1 3 2-3 7 7 7 3 6 94 9.45 Nicasio 2 4 2 2 1 1 36 3.60 Ramos 2-3 2 4 3 2 1 36 9.00 Alvarez 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 32 12.46 Altherr 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 2-1, Ramos 1-0, Alvarez 2-2. HBP_Suero (Kingery). WP_Hellickson, Ramos 2. PB_Knapp (1).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:35. A_30,805 (43,647).

