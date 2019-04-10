Listen Live Sports

Nationals 15, Phillies 1

April 10, 2019 11:03 pm
 
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf 4 3 3 2 McCtchn lf 1 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Kingery lf 0 0 0 0
Suero p 1 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 6 3 3 0 N.Wllms rf 1 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 4 2 2 3 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0
Kndrick ph-3b 2 2 2 1 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0
Soto lf 4 0 1 1 Knapp c 1 0 0 0
M.Adams 1b 5 0 2 4 O.Hrrra cf 3 0 1 0
Gomes c 6 0 2 2 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 2 0
Difo ss 4 1 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 1
Hllcksn p 2 2 1 0 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0
M.Tylor ph-cf 1 1 0 0 Nicasio p 1 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf-rf 5 1 1 1 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0
J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0
Altherr ph-p 2 0 0 0
Totals 44 15 17 14 Totals 28 1 3 1
Washington 300 420 501—15
Philadelphia 000 000 001— 1

E_Segura (3), Hoskins (2). DP_Washington 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Rendon (7), Kendrick (1), M.Adams (1). 3B_V.Robles (1). SF_M.Adams (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Hellickson W,1-0 6 3 0 0 4 6
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Suero 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Rosenthal 1 0 1 1 3 1
Philadelphia
Pivetta L,1-1 3 2-3 7 7 7 3 6
Nicasio 2 4 2 2 1 1
Ramos 2-3 2 4 3 2 1
Alvarez 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 1

HBP_by Suero (Kingery). WP_Hellickson, Ramos 2.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:35. A_30,805 (43,647).

