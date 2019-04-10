Nationals 15, Phillies 1

|Washington
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|McCtchn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rsnthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|6
|3
|3
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph-3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|0
|2
|4
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|6
|0
|2
|2
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Difo ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hllcksn p
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altherr ph-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|15
|17
|14
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Washington
|300
|420
|501—15
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—
|1
E_Segura (3), Hoskins (2). DP_Washington 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Rendon (7), Kendrick (1), M.Adams (1). 3B_V.Robles (1). SF_M.Adams (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Hellickson W,1-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta L,1-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|6
|Nicasio
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Ramos
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Alvarez
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Suero (Kingery). WP_Hellickson, Ramos 2.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:35. A_30,805 (43,647).
