Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon to IL after missing 7 of 8 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is finally heading to the injured list with a bruised left elbow after sitting out seven of Washington’s past eight games.

Rendon joins two other members of the team’s starting infield on the IL: first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and shortstop Trea Turner.

Lefty reliever Dan Jennings’ contract was selected from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday so he could replace Rendon on the roster before Washington’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Nationals also designated right-hander Austin Adams for assignment.

Rendon was hit by a pitch on his elbow during an April 20 game against Miami, ending a 17-game hitting streak.

He missed the next four games, went 0 for 3 in one appearance, then skipped three more games for the Nationals, who entered Tuesday with a 12-15 record.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said Rendon seemed to be healing early on, but problems with the elbow returned after he played the one game.

“The X-ray and the MRIs show that there’s no fracture, (but) there was significant swelling early on,” Rizzo said Tuesday. “It had subsided but when we aspirated the fluid most recently, we felt that let’s give it some time to calm down so we can have this guy for the long term.”

Rendon is batting .356 with six homers and 18 RBIs.

