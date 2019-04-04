Listen Live Sports

Nationals 4, Mets 0

April 4, 2019 4:42 pm
 
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 Nimmo lf-cf 3 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 Cano 2b 3 0 0 0
Soto lf 3 2 1 0 Cnforto rf 4 0 0 0
Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 1 W.Ramos c 4 0 2 0
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 McNeil 3b-lf 4 0 1 0
Difo ss 3 0 1 2 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 0
Strsbrg p 2 0 0 0 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 Do.Smth ph 0 0 0 0
Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 J..Dvis ph-3b 1 0 0 0
J.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Syndrgr p 2 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 3 1 1 1 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0
T.Ptrsn p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 32 0 4 0
Washington 010 001 002—4
New York 000 000 000—0

E_Rendon (1), Strasburg (1). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 7. 2B_Rendon (3). HR_V.Robles (2). SB_Eaton (2). SF_Zimmerman (1). S_Difo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg W,1-0 6 2-3 3 0 0 1 9
Grace H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Miller H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Sipp H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Syndergaard L,0-1 6 1 2 2 2 6
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Familia 1 0 0 0 1 3
Lugo 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Peterson 2-3 2 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Wilson (Gomes). WP_Syndergaard, Peterson.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:19. A_44,424 (41,922).

