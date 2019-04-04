Nationals 4, Mets 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.435
|Soto lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Zimmerman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|4
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.087
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.346
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.310
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.478
|McNeil 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.368
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Davis ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peterson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|2
|14
|Washington
|010
|001
|002—4
|5
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
a-pinch hit for Lagares in the 7th. b-struck out for Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Grace in the 8th. d-struck out for Familia in the 8th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Sipp in the 9th.
E_Rendon (1), Strasburg (1). LOB_Washington 6, New York 7. 2B_Rendon (3). HR_Robles (2), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Zimmerman (6), Difo 2 (2), Robles (3). SB_Eaton (2). SF_Zimmerman. S_Difo.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton 2, Dozier, Strasburg); New York 2 (Syndergaard, Davis). RISP_Washington 3 for 8; New York 0 for 3.
GIDP_Cano.
DP_Washington 1 (Dozier, Difo, Zimmerman).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|108
|2.84
|Grace, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|10.12
|Miller, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.00
|Sipp, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|13.50
|Doolittle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 0-1
|6
|1
|2
|2
|2
|6
|98
|4.50
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.80
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|0.00
|Lugo
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|12.27
|Peterson
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Grace 2-0, Sipp 1-0, Peterson 1-1. HBP_Wilson (Gomes). WP_Syndergaard, Peterson.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:19. A_44,424 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.