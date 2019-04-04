Nationals 4, Mets 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .435 Soto lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .304 Zimmerman 1b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .200 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .313 Difo ss 3 0 1 2 0 1 .300 Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .300 Totals 30 4 5 4 4 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo lf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .087 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .346 Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .310 Ramos c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .478 McNeil 3b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .368 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .133 a-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 b-Davis ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 0 4 0 2 14

Washington 010 001 002—4 5 2 New York 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-pinch hit for Lagares in the 7th. b-struck out for Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Grace in the 8th. d-struck out for Familia in the 8th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Sipp in the 9th.

E_Rendon (1), Strasburg (1). LOB_Washington 6, New York 7. 2B_Rendon (3). HR_Robles (2), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Zimmerman (6), Difo 2 (2), Robles (3). SB_Eaton (2). SF_Zimmerman. S_Difo.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton 2, Dozier, Strasburg); New York 2 (Syndergaard, Davis). RISP_Washington 3 for 8; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP_Cano.

DP_Washington 1 (Dozier, Difo, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, W, 1-0 6 2-3 3 0 0 1 9 108 2.84 Grace, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 10.12 Miller, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00 Sipp, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 13.50 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, L, 0-1 6 1 2 2 2 6 98 4.50 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.80 Familia 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 0.00 Lugo 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 12.27 Peterson 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Grace 2-0, Sipp 1-0, Peterson 1-1. HBP_Wilson (Gomes). WP_Syndergaard, Peterson.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:19. A_44,424 (41,922).

