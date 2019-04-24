Listen Live Sports

Nationals 6, Rockies 3

April 24, 2019 12:08 am
 
< a min read
Washington Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf 5 1 2 0 Blckmon rf 4 1 1 0
V.Rbles cf 5 1 2 3 Story ss 3 0 1 0
Soto lf 4 0 1 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Kndrick 3b 3 0 0 2 M.Rynld 1b 4 0 0 0
Zmmrman 1b 3 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 2 0
Dlittle p 1 0 0 0 Desmond cf 4 0 1 0
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 1 1 2
B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Butera c 4 0 0 0
Corbin p 2 1 1 0 Hoffman p 2 0 0 0
M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0
J.Ross p 0 0 0 0 Dahl ph 1 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Dunn p 0 0 0 0
M.Adams 1b 1 1 1 0 D.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0
Difo ss 4 2 2 0
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 34 3 6 2
Washington 004 000 002—6
Colorado 020 010 000—3

E_Difo (1). LOB_Washington 8, Colorado 5. 2B_V.Robles (7), M.Adams (4), Story (2). 3B_Eaton (1). HR_Tapia (3). SB_V.Robles 2 (5). SF_Kendrick (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin W,2-0 6 5 3 2 1 6
Ross H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Suero H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Doolittle S,3-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Colorado
Hoffman L,0-1 5 6 4 4 0 6
Shaw 2 2 0 0 0 1
Estevez 1 0 1 1 2 2
Dunn 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Estevez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Johnson (Kendrick).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:14. A_24,456 (50,398).

