Nationals 6, Rockies 3

Washington Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton rf 5 1 2 0 Blckmon rf 4 1 1 0 V.Rbles cf 5 1 2 3 Story ss 3 0 1 0 Soto lf 4 0 1 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Kndrick 3b 3 0 0 2 M.Rynld 1b 4 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 3 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 2 0 Dlittle p 1 0 0 0 Desmond cf 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 1 1 2 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Butera c 4 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 1 1 0 Hoffman p 2 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 J.Ross p 0 0 0 0 Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 1 1 1 0 D.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 Difo ss 4 2 2 0 Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 34 3 6 2

Washington 004 000 002—6 Colorado 020 010 000—3

E_Difo (1). LOB_Washington 8, Colorado 5. 2B_V.Robles (7), M.Adams (4), Story (2). 3B_Eaton (1). HR_Tapia (3). SB_V.Robles 2 (5). SF_Kendrick (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Corbin W,2-0 6 5 3 2 1 6 Ross H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Sipp H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Suero H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Doolittle S,3-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Colorado Hoffman L,0-1 5 6 4 4 0 6 Shaw 2 2 0 0 0 1 Estevez 1 0 1 1 2 2 Dunn 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Estevez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Johnson (Kendrick).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:14. A_24,456 (50,398).

