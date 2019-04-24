Nationals 6, Rockies 3

|Washington
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Blckmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick 3b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|M.Rynld 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Dlittle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Butera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hoffman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|Washington
|004
|000
|002—6
|Colorado
|020
|010
|000—3
E_Difo (1). LOB_Washington 8, Colorado 5. 2B_V.Robles (7), M.Adams (4), Story (2). 3B_Eaton (1). HR_Tapia (3). SB_V.Robles 2 (5). SF_Kendrick (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin W,2-0
|6
|5
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Ross H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp H,5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suero H,2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle S,3-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colorado
|Hoffman L,0-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Shaw
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Estevez
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Dunn
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Estevez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Johnson (Kendrick).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:14. A_24,456 (50,398).
