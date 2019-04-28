Listen Live Sports

Nationals 7, Padres 6

April 28, 2019 5:50 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .300
Mejia lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Garcia 2b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .227
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b-ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Myers lf-3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .258
Hosmer 1b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .243
Renfroe rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .254
Hedges c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .183
Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-France ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .667
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Reyes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .203
1-Kinsler pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139
Totals 43 6 11 6 3 13
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Robles rf 6 2 2 1 0 3 .265
Dozier 2b 5 1 2 0 1 0 .188
Soto lf 6 1 2 3 0 0 .255
Kendrick 3b 5 1 2 0 1 1 .333
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adams 1b 6 1 1 1 0 1 .267
Suzuki c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Kieboom ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .250
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .200
Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Fedde p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Gomes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Difo ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Totals 46 7 14 7 4 14
San Diego 114 000 000 00—6 11 3
Washington 004 110 000 01—7 14 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Hellickson in the 3rd. b-walked for Perdomo in the 7th. c-struck out for Fedde in the 7th. d-singled for Wingenter in the 9th. e-singled for Sipp in the 10th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 9th.

E_Hosmer (2), Hedges (3), Wisler (1), Dozier (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Washington 13. 2B_Hosmer (6). HR_Garcia (1), off Hellickson; Hosmer (4), off Hellickson; Soto (6), off Lucchesi; Robles (4), off Lucchesi; Kieboom (2), off Warren; Adams (3), off Wisler. RBIs_Garcia (2), Machado (12), Hosmer 3 (17), Renfroe (12), Robles (11), Soto 3 (22), Adams (13), Suzuki (9), Kieboom (2). SB_Tatis Jr. (6), Renfroe (1), Soto (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Garcia, Machado 2, Lucchesi); Washington 7 (Robles, Kendrick 2, Adams 2, Eaton 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 8; Washington 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Adams, Soto. GIDP_Tatis Jr., Hedges, Soto.

DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Washington 2 (Dozier, Kieboom, Adams), (Kendrick, Dozier, Adams).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 4 9 5 4 1 5 84 4.94
Warren 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.26
Perdomo 1 1 0 0 1 1 14 0.00
Wieck 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.68
Wingenter 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.70
Wisler, L, 1-1 2 2 1 1 0 2 37 5.40
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson 3 6 6 5 0 3 55 5.82
Fedde 4 2 0 0 1 3 49 0.00
Barraclough 1 1 0 0 0 3 23 1.86
Ross 1 2 0 0 1 1 21 4.05
Sipp 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 8.10
Miller, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.14

Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_4:03. A_30,186 (41,313).

