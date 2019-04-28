Nationals 7, Padres 6

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Mejia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Garcia 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado 3b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Myers lf-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.258
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.243
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-France ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|1-Kinsler pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Totals
|43
|6
|11
|6
|3
|13
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robles rf
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.265
|Dozier 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Soto lf
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.255
|Kendrick 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adams 1b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Suzuki c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Kieboom ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.200
|Hellickson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Eaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Fedde p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Gomes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Difo ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|46
|7
|14
|7
|4
|14
|San Diego
|114
|000
|000
|00—6
|11
|3
|Washington
|004
|110
|000
|01—7
|14
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Hellickson in the 3rd. b-walked for Perdomo in the 7th. c-struck out for Fedde in the 7th. d-singled for Wingenter in the 9th. e-singled for Sipp in the 10th.
1-ran for Reyes in the 9th.
E_Hosmer (2), Hedges (3), Wisler (1), Dozier (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Washington 13. 2B_Hosmer (6). HR_Garcia (1), off Hellickson; Hosmer (4), off Hellickson; Soto (6), off Lucchesi; Robles (4), off Lucchesi; Kieboom (2), off Warren; Adams (3), off Wisler. RBIs_Garcia (2), Machado (12), Hosmer 3 (17), Renfroe (12), Robles (11), Soto 3 (22), Adams (13), Suzuki (9), Kieboom (2). SB_Tatis Jr. (6), Renfroe (1), Soto (3).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Garcia, Machado 2, Lucchesi); Washington 7 (Robles, Kendrick 2, Adams 2, Eaton 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 8; Washington 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Adams, Soto. GIDP_Tatis Jr., Hedges, Soto.
DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Washington 2 (Dozier, Kieboom, Adams), (Kendrick, Dozier, Adams).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|4
|9
|5
|4
|1
|5
|84
|4.94
|Warren
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.26
|Perdomo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|Wieck
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.68
|Wingenter
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.70
|Wisler, L, 1-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|37
|5.40
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson
|3
|6
|6
|5
|0
|3
|55
|5.82
|Fedde
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|0.00
|Barraclough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|1.86
|Ross
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.05
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|8.10
|Miller, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.14
Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_4:03. A_30,186 (41,313).
