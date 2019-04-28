Nationals 7, Padres 6

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .300 Mejia lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Garcia 2b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .227 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Machado 3b-ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Myers lf-3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .258 Hosmer 1b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .243 Renfroe rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .254 Hedges c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .183 Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-France ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .667 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Reyes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .203 1-Kinsler pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139 Totals 43 6 11 6 3 13

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Robles rf 6 2 2 1 0 3 .265 Dozier 2b 5 1 2 0 1 0 .188 Soto lf 6 1 2 3 0 0 .255 Kendrick 3b 5 1 2 0 1 1 .333 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Adams 1b 6 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Suzuki c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .250 Kieboom ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .250 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .200 Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Fedde p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Gomes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Difo ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Totals 46 7 14 7 4 14

San Diego 114 000 000 00—6 11 3 Washington 004 110 000 01—7 14 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Hellickson in the 3rd. b-walked for Perdomo in the 7th. c-struck out for Fedde in the 7th. d-singled for Wingenter in the 9th. e-singled for Sipp in the 10th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 9th.

E_Hosmer (2), Hedges (3), Wisler (1), Dozier (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Washington 13. 2B_Hosmer (6). HR_Garcia (1), off Hellickson; Hosmer (4), off Hellickson; Soto (6), off Lucchesi; Robles (4), off Lucchesi; Kieboom (2), off Warren; Adams (3), off Wisler. RBIs_Garcia (2), Machado (12), Hosmer 3 (17), Renfroe (12), Robles (11), Soto 3 (22), Adams (13), Suzuki (9), Kieboom (2). SB_Tatis Jr. (6), Renfroe (1), Soto (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Garcia, Machado 2, Lucchesi); Washington 7 (Robles, Kendrick 2, Adams 2, Eaton 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 8; Washington 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Adams, Soto. GIDP_Tatis Jr., Hedges, Soto.

DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Washington 2 (Dozier, Kieboom, Adams), (Kendrick, Dozier, Adams).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 4 9 5 4 1 5 84 4.94 Warren 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.26 Perdomo 1 1 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 Wieck 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.68 Wingenter 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.70 Wisler, L, 1-1 2 2 1 1 0 2 37 5.40 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson 3 6 6 5 0 3 55 5.82 Fedde 4 2 0 0 1 3 49 0.00 Barraclough 1 1 0 0 0 3 23 1.86 Ross 1 2 0 0 1 1 21 4.05 Sipp 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 8.10 Miller, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.14

Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_4:03. A_30,186 (41,313).

