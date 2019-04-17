Listen Live Sports

...

Nationals 9, Giants 6

April 17, 2019 10:26 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Duggar rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .247
Panik 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Posey c 3 1 1 0 2 0 .200
Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .242
Crawford ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .215
Longoria 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .185
Parra lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .218
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Solarte ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Totals 37 6 10 6 5 4
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .319
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .387
Soto lf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .254
Adams 1b 5 1 1 3 0 3 .208
Kendrick 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .500
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suzuki c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .240
Difo ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Dozier 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .170
Robles cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .278
Totals 33 9 11 9 5 8
San Francisco 000 200 004—6 10 0
Washington 310 000 50x—9 11 1

a-flied out for Samardzija in the 6th. b-grounded out for Grace in the 6th. c-doubled for Vincent in the 9th.

E_Adams (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, Washington 7. 2B_Duggar (5), Posey (5), Belt (4), Solarte (4). HR_Parra (1), off Williams; Duggar (3), off Williams; Soto (3), off Samardzija; Kendrick (3), off Samardzija; Adams (2), off Bergen; Suzuki (2), off Bergen. RBIs_Duggar 2 (10), Crawford (2), Longoria (5), Parra 2 (6), Eaton (6), Soto 2 (12), Adams 3 (8), Kendrick (6), Suzuki 2 (8). SB_Longoria (1), Parra (1), Robles (2). S_Hellickson.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Crawford, Longoria, Samardzija 2); Washington 3 (Adams 2, Zimmerman). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 8; Washington 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Crawford, Pillar, Posey, Soto. FIDP_Panik. GIDP_Rendon.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Belt); Washington 2 (Robles, Rendon), (Kendrick, Difo, Adams).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, L, 1-1 5 5 4 4 2 7 86 2.91
Gott 1 1 1 1 1 0 14 2.53
Bergen 1 3 4 4 1 0 25 7.11
Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 1 19 2.38
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson, W, 2-0 5 2-3 5 2 2 4 0 79 2.63
Grace, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 8.10
Suero, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 5.40
Williams 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 18162.00
Barraclough, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.42
Doolittle 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00

Gott pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Williams pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bergen 1-1, Grace 1-0. HBP_Gott (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:07. A_22,611 (41,313).

