Nationals 9, Giants 6

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Posey c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.242
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Parra lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.218
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Solarte ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|5
|4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.319
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.387
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.254
|Adams 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.208
|Kendrick 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Difo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Hellickson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dozier 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|5
|8
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|004—6
|10
|0
|Washington
|310
|000
|50x—9
|11
|1
a-flied out for Samardzija in the 6th. b-grounded out for Grace in the 6th. c-doubled for Vincent in the 9th.
E_Adams (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, Washington 7. 2B_Duggar (5), Posey (5), Belt (4), Solarte (4). HR_Parra (1), off Williams; Duggar (3), off Williams; Soto (3), off Samardzija; Kendrick (3), off Samardzija; Adams (2), off Bergen; Suzuki (2), off Bergen. RBIs_Duggar 2 (10), Crawford (2), Longoria (5), Parra 2 (6), Eaton (6), Soto 2 (12), Adams 3 (8), Kendrick (6), Suzuki 2 (8). SB_Longoria (1), Parra (1), Robles (2). S_Hellickson.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Crawford, Longoria, Samardzija 2); Washington 3 (Adams 2, Zimmerman). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 8; Washington 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Crawford, Pillar, Posey, Soto. FIDP_Panik. GIDP_Rendon.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Belt); Washington 2 (Robles, Rendon), (Kendrick, Difo, Adams).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, L, 1-1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|86
|2.91
|Gott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|2.53
|Bergen
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|25
|7.11
|Vincent
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.38
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, W, 2-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|79
|2.63
|Grace, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8.10
|Suero, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|5.40
|Williams
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|18162.00
|Barraclough, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.42
|Doolittle
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
Gott pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Williams pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bergen 1-1, Grace 1-0. HBP_Gott (Suzuki).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:07. A_22,611 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.