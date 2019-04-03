Nationals 9, Phillies 8

|Philadelphia
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Ralmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rsnthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dmingez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Rbr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Noll ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Difo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sanch p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Kingery 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|8
|Philadelphia
|200
|200
|040—8
|Washington
|303
|000
|021—9
E_A.Sanchez (1), Segura (1), Hoskins (1), Realmuto (1). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (1), Realmuto (1), C.Hernandez (1), Rendon (2), Soto (2), Gomes (2). HR_Rendon (2), Soto (1), Zimmerman (1). SB_Eaton (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Ramos
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nicasio
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dominguez BS,1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Robertson L,0-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Washington
|Sanchez
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Grace
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miller H,2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sipp H,2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rosenthal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Barraclough BS,1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Doolittle W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rosenthal pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP_Ramos.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:53. A_20,050 (41,313).
