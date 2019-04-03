Nationals 9, Phillies 8

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn lf 5 1 1 3 Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 Segura ss 5 1 2 1 B.Dzier 2b 5 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 2 1 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 3 3 1 Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 1 Soto lf 4 2 3 3 Ralmuto c 4 1 1 1 Zmmrman 1b 3 1 1 2 O.Hrrra cf 4 2 1 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 1 J.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 1 1 1 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0 Noll ph 0 0 0 1 Franco 3b 4 1 0 0 Difo ss 4 0 1 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0 A.Sanch p 2 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 1 1 Grace p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 2 1 1 1 Kingery 2b 1 1 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 35 9 12 8

Philadelphia 200 200 040—8 Washington 303 000 021—9

E_A.Sanchez (1), Segura (1), Hoskins (1), Realmuto (1). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (1), Realmuto (1), C.Hernandez (1), Rendon (2), Soto (2), Gomes (2). HR_Rendon (2), Soto (1), Zimmerman (1). SB_Eaton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Nola 3 5 6 6 2 2 Ramos 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 1 Nicasio 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dominguez BS,1 1 2 2 1 0 2 Robertson L,0-1 0 1 1 1 3 0 Washington Sanchez 4 4 4 4 4 3 Grace 1 2 0 0 0 1 Miller H,2 2 1 0 0 0 2 Sipp H,2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Rosenthal 0 0 2 2 2 0 Barraclough BS,1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Doolittle W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Rosenthal pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:53. A_20,050 (41,313).

