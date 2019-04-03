Nationals 9, Phillies 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 5 1 1 3 0 3 .250 Segura ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .364 Harper rf 2 1 2 0 3 0 .500 Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .188 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .222 Herrera cf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .263 Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .263 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Franco 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .400 Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Williams ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kingery 2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Totals 37 8 10 8 7 8

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .300 Dozier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .111 Rendon 3b 4 3 3 1 1 1 .474 Soto lf 4 2 3 3 1 0 .300 Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .222 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stevenson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Noll ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000 Difo ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gomes c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .308 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .294 Totals 35 9 12 8 7 8

Philadelphia 200 200 040—8 10 3 Washington 303 000 021—9 12 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Nola in the 4th. b-struck out for Neris in the 8th. c-singled for Barraclough in the 8th. d-lined out for Dominguez in the 9th. e-walked for Doolittle in the 9th.

E_Segura (1), Hoskins (1), Realmuto (1), Sanchez (1). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (1), Realmuto (1), Hernandez (1), Rendon (2), Soto (2), Gomes (2). HR_Rendon (2), off Nola; Zimmerman (1), off Nola; Soto (1), off Nola. RBIs_McCutchen 3 (5), Segura (4), Hoskins (6), Realmuto (5), Hernandez (3), Williams (1), Rendon (5), Soto 3 (5), Zimmerman 2 (5), Gomes (1), Noll (1). SB_Eaton (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Segura, Realmuto, Herrera, Hernandez 2); Washington 3 (Dozier 2, Difo). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 14; Washington 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Realmuto, Suzuki, Difo.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 3 5 6 6 2 2 63 7.00 Ramos 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 1 30 0.00 Nicasio 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 0.00 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.00 Dominguez 1 2 2 1 0 2 25 4.50 Robertson, L, 0-1 0 1 1 1 3 0 19 18.00 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 4 4 4 4 4 3 76 9.00 Grace 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 11.57 Miller, H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 0.00 Sipp, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 7 16.20 Rosenthal 0 0 2 2 2 0 12 0.00 Barraclough 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 2.70 Doolittle, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

Rosenthal pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 1-0, Rosenthal 1-0, Barraclough 3-3. WP_Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:53. A_20,050 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.