...

Nationals 9, Phillies 8

April 3, 2019
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 5 1 1 3 0 3 .250
Segura ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .364
Harper rf 2 1 2 0 3 0 .500
Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .188
Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .222
Herrera cf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .263
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .263
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .400
Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Williams ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kingery 2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Totals 37 8 10 8 7 8
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .300
Dozier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .111
Rendon 3b 4 3 3 1 1 1 .474
Soto lf 4 2 3 3 1 0 .300
Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .222
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Stevenson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Noll ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000
Difo ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .308
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .294
Totals 35 9 12 8 7 8
Philadelphia 200 200 040—8 10 3
Washington 303 000 021—9 12 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Nola in the 4th. b-struck out for Neris in the 8th. c-singled for Barraclough in the 8th. d-lined out for Dominguez in the 9th. e-walked for Doolittle in the 9th.

E_Segura (1), Hoskins (1), Realmuto (1), Sanchez (1). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (1), Realmuto (1), Hernandez (1), Rendon (2), Soto (2), Gomes (2). HR_Rendon (2), off Nola; Zimmerman (1), off Nola; Soto (1), off Nola. RBIs_McCutchen 3 (5), Segura (4), Hoskins (6), Realmuto (5), Hernandez (3), Williams (1), Rendon (5), Soto 3 (5), Zimmerman 2 (5), Gomes (1), Noll (1). SB_Eaton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Segura, Realmuto, Herrera, Hernandez 2); Washington 3 (Dozier 2, Difo). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 14; Washington 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Realmuto, Suzuki, Difo.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 3 5 6 6 2 2 63 7.00
Ramos 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 1 30 0.00
Nicasio 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 0.00
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.00
Dominguez 1 2 2 1 0 2 25 4.50
Robertson, L, 0-1 0 1 1 1 3 0 19 18.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 4 4 4 4 4 3 76 9.00
Grace 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 11.57
Miller, H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 0.00
Sipp, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 7 16.20
Rosenthal 0 0 2 2 2 0 12 0.00
Barraclough 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 2.70
Doolittle, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

Rosenthal pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 1-0, Rosenthal 1-0, Barraclough 3-3. WP_Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:53. A_20,050 (41,313).

