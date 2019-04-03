Nationals 9, Phillies 8

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.250
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.500
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Herrera cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Robertson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kingery 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|7
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Rendon 3b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.474
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.300
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.222
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stevenson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Noll ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|Difo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Sanchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomes c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|8
|7
|8
|Philadelphia
|200
|200
|040—8
|10
|3
|Washington
|303
|000
|021—9
|12
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Nola in the 4th. b-struck out for Neris in the 8th. c-singled for Barraclough in the 8th. d-lined out for Dominguez in the 9th. e-walked for Doolittle in the 9th.
E_Segura (1), Hoskins (1), Realmuto (1), Sanchez (1). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (1), Realmuto (1), Hernandez (1), Rendon (2), Soto (2), Gomes (2). HR_Rendon (2), off Nola; Zimmerman (1), off Nola; Soto (1), off Nola. RBIs_McCutchen 3 (5), Segura (4), Hoskins (6), Realmuto (5), Hernandez (3), Williams (1), Rendon (5), Soto 3 (5), Zimmerman 2 (5), Gomes (1), Noll (1). SB_Eaton (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Segura, Realmuto, Herrera, Hernandez 2); Washington 3 (Dozier 2, Difo). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 14; Washington 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Realmuto, Suzuki, Difo.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|2
|63
|7.00
|Ramos
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|0.00
|Nicasio
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.00
|Dominguez
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|25
|4.50
|Robertson, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|19
|18.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|76
|9.00
|Grace
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|11.57
|Miller, H, 2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
|Sipp, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|16.20
|Rosenthal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|12
|0.00
|Barraclough
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2.70
|Doolittle, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
Rosenthal pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 1-0, Rosenthal 1-0, Barraclough 3-3. WP_Ramos.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:53. A_20,050 (41,313).
