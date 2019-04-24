NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, April 13

Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102

Orlando 104, Toronto 101

Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 101, Denver 96

Sunday, April 14

Boston 84, Indiana 74

Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99

Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86

Houston 122, Utah 90

Monday, April 15

Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123

L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131

Tuesday, April 16

Toronto 111, Orlando 82

Denver 114, San Antonio 105

Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94

Wednesday, April 17

Boston 99, Indiana 91

Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99

Houston 118, Utah 98

Thursday, April 18

Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115

San Antonio 118, Denver 108

Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105

Friday, April 19

Toronto 98, Orlando 93

Boston 104, Indiana 96

Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108

Saturday, April 20

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108

Denver 117, San Antonio 103

Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103

Houston 104, Utah 101

Sunday, April 21

Boston 110, Indiana 106, Boston wins series 4-0

Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105, Golden State leads series 3-1

Toronto 107, Orlando 85

Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98

Monday, April 22

Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104, Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Utah 107, Houston 91

Tuesday, April 23

Toronto 115, Orlando 96, Toronto wins series 4-1

Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Denver 108, San Antonio 90, Denver leads series 3-2

Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115, Portland wins series 4-1

Wednesday, April 24

Houston 100, Utah 93, Houston leads series 4-1

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 26

x-Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

x-San Antonio at Denver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

x-L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, April 27

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 or 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 29

Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD

Tuesday, April 30

Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

Thursday, May 2

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

Sunday, May 5

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, May 6

Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

Tuesday, May 7

x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD

Wednesday, May 8

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

Thursday, May 9

x-Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 10

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

Sunday, May 12

x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD

Monday, May 13

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

