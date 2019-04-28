NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 13
Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102
Orlando 104, Toronto 101
Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104
San Antonio 101, Denver 96
Boston 84, Indiana 74
Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99
Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86
Houston 122, Utah 90
Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123
L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131
Toronto 111, Orlando 82
Denver 114, San Antonio 105
Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94
Boston 99, Indiana 91
Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99
Houston 118, Utah 98
Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115
San Antonio 118, Denver 108
Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105
Toronto 98, Orlando 93
Boston 104, Indiana 96
Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108
Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108
Denver 117, San Antonio 103
Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103
Houston 104, Utah 101
Boston 110, Indiana 106, Boston wins series 4-0
Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105
Toronto 107, Orlando 85
Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98
Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104, Milwaukee wins series 4-0
Utah 107, Houston 91
Toronto 115, Orlando 96, Toronto wins series 4-1
Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100, Philadelphia wins series 4-1
Denver 108, San Antonio 90
Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115, Portland wins series 4-1
Houston 100, Utah 93, Houston wins series 4-1
L.A. Clippers 129, Golden State 121
San Antonio 120, Denver 103
Golden State 129, L.A. Clippers 110, Golden State wins series 4-2
Denver 90, San Antonio 86, Denver wins series 4-3
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 27
Toronto 108, Philadelphia 95, Toronto leads series 1-0
Boston 112, Milwaukee 90, Boston leads series 1-0
Houston at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD
x-Portland at Denver, TBD
x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Houston at Golden State, TBD
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
x-Denver at Portland, TBD
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD
x-Golden State at Houston, TBD
x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD
x-Houston at Golden State, TBD
x-Portland at Denver, TBD
x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBD
