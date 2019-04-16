NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 13
Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102
Orlando 104, Toronto 101
Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104
San Antonio 101, Denver 96, San Antonio leads series 1-0
Boston 84, Indiana 74, Boston leads series 1-0
Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99, Portland leads series 1-0
Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86, Milwaukee leads series 1-0
Houston 122, Utah 90, Houston leads series 1-0
Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123, series tied 1-1
L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131, series tied 1-1
Toronto 111, Orlando 82, series tied 1-1
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6 or 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 or 8:30 p.m.
x-San Antonio at Denver, 9, 9:30 or 10:30 p.m.
x-Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
x-Indiana at Boston, 7 or 8 p.m.
x-Utah at Houston, 8 or 8:30 p.m.
x-Detroit at Milwaukee, 8, 8:30 or 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 or 10:30 p.m.
x-Toronto at Orlando, TBA
x-Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBA
x-Denver at San Antonio, TBA
x-Portland at Oklahoma City, TBA
x-Milwaukee at Detroit, TBA
x-Boston at Indiana, TBA
x-Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Houston at Utah, TBA
x-Orlando at Toronto, TBA
x-Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Oklahoma City at Portland, TBA
x-San Antonio at Denver, TBA
Detroit at Milwaukee, TBA
x-Indiana at Boston, TBA
x-L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBA
x-Utah at Houston, TBA
