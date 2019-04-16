NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, April 13

Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102

Orlando 104, Toronto 101

Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 101, Denver 96, San Antonio leads series 1-0

Advertisement

Sunday, April 14

Boston 84, Indiana 74, Boston leads series 1-0

Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99, Portland leads series 1-0

Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86, Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Houston 122, Utah 90, Houston leads series 1-0

Monday, April 15

Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123, series tied 1-1

L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131, series tied 1-1

Tuesday, April 16

Toronto 111, Orlando 82, series tied 1-1

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 18

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, April 22

Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23

Orlando at Toronto, 6 or 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

x-San Antonio at Denver, 9, 9:30 or 10:30 p.m.

x-Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

x-Indiana at Boston, 7 or 8 p.m.

x-Utah at Houston, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

x-Detroit at Milwaukee, 8, 8:30 or 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 or 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

x-Toronto at Orlando, TBA

x-Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBA

x-Denver at San Antonio, TBA

x-Portland at Oklahoma City, TBA

Friday, April 26

x-Milwaukee at Detroit, TBA

x-Boston at Indiana, TBA

x-Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Houston at Utah, TBA

Saturday, April 27

x-Orlando at Toronto, TBA

x-Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Oklahoma City at Portland, TBA

x-San Antonio at Denver, TBA

Sunday, April 28

Detroit at Milwaukee, TBA

x-Indiana at Boston, TBA

x-L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBA

x-Utah at Houston, TBA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.