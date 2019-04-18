NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, April 13

Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102

Orlando 104, Toronto 101

Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 101, Denver 96

Advertisement

Sunday, April 14

Boston 84, Indiana 74

Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99

Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86

Houston 122, Utah 90

Monday, April 15

Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123

L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131, series tied 1-1

Tuesday, April 16

Toronto 111, Orlando 82, series tied 1-1

Denver 114, San Antonio 105, series tied 1-1

Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94, Portland leads series 2-0

Wednesday, April 17

Boston 99, Indiana 91, Boston leads series 2-0

Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99, Milwaukee leads series 2-0

Houston 118, Utah 98, Houston leads series 2-0

Thursday, April 18

Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115, Philadelphia leads series 2-1

Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, April 22

Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23

Orlando at Toronto, 6 or 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9, 9:30 or 10:30 p.m.

x-Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

x-Indiana at Boston, 7 or 8 p.m.

x-Utah at Houston, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

x-Detroit at Milwaukee, 8, 8:30 or 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 or 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

x-Toronto at Orlando, TBA

x-Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBA

x-Denver at San Antonio, TBA

x-Portland at Oklahoma City, TBA

Friday, April 26

x-Milwaukee at Detroit, TBA

x-Boston at Indiana, TBA

x-Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Houston at Utah, TBA

Saturday, April 27

x-Orlando at Toronto, TBA

x-Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Oklahoma City at Portland, TBA

x-San Antonio at Denver, TBA

Sunday, April 28

Detroit at Milwaukee, TBA

x-Indiana at Boston, TBA

x-L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBA

x-Utah at Houston, TBA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.