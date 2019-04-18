NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 13
Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102
Orlando 104, Toronto 101
Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104
San Antonio 101, Denver 96
Boston 84, Indiana 74
Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99
Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86
Houston 122, Utah 90
Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123
L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131, series tied 1-1
Toronto 111, Orlando 82, series tied 1-1
Denver 114, San Antonio 105, series tied 1-1
Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94, Portland leads series 2-0
Boston 99, Indiana 91, Boston leads series 2-0
Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99, Milwaukee leads series 2-0
Houston 118, Utah 98, Houston leads series 2-0
Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115, Philadelphia leads series 2-1
Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6 or 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 or 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9, 9:30 or 10:30 p.m.
x-Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
x-Indiana at Boston, 7 or 8 p.m.
x-Utah at Houston, 8 or 8:30 p.m.
x-Detroit at Milwaukee, 8, 8:30 or 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 or 10:30 p.m.
x-Toronto at Orlando, TBA
x-Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBA
x-Denver at San Antonio, TBA
x-Portland at Oklahoma City, TBA
x-Milwaukee at Detroit, TBA
x-Boston at Indiana, TBA
x-Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Houston at Utah, TBA
x-Orlando at Toronto, TBA
x-Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Oklahoma City at Portland, TBA
x-San Antonio at Denver, TBA
Detroit at Milwaukee, TBA
x-Indiana at Boston, TBA
x-L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBA
x-Utah at Houston, TBA
