NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, April 13

Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102

Orlando 104, Toronto 101

Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 101, Denver 96

Sunday, April 14

Boston 84, Indiana 74

Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99

Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86

Houston 122, Utah 90

Monday, April 15

Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123

L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131

Tuesday, April 16

Toronto 111, Orlando 82

Denver 114, San Antonio 105

Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94

Wednesday, April 17

Boston 99, Indiana 91

Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99

Houston 118, Utah 98

Thursday, April 18

Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115

San Antonio 118, Denver 108

Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105

Friday, April 19

Toronto 98, Orlando 93

Boston 104, Indiana 96

Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108

Saturday, April 20

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108, Philadelphia leads series 3-1

Denver 117, San Antonio 103, series tied 2-2

Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103

Houston 104, Utah 101

Sunday, April 21

Boston 110, Indiana 106, Boston wins series 4-0

Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105, Golden State leads series 3-1

Toronto 107, Orlando 85

Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98, Portland leads series 3-1

Monday, April 22

Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104, Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Utah 107, Houston 91, Houston leads series 3-1

Tuesday, April 23

Toronto 115, Orlando 96, Toronto wins series 4-1

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

x-Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 7, 8 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 26

x-Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Houston at Utah, TBA

Saturday, April 27

x-Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Oklahoma City at Portland, TBA

x-San Antonio at Denver, TBA

Sunday, April 28

x-L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBA

x-Utah at Houston, TBA

