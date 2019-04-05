Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

April 5, 2019 10:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Long Island 34 16 .680
x-Westchester 29 21 .580 5
x-Raptors 29 21 .580 5
Delaware 21 29 .420 13
Maine 19 31 .380 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Grand Rapids 28 22 .560
x-Windy City 27 23 .540 1
Fort Wayne 23 27 .460 5
Canton 22 28 .440 6
Wisconsin 12 38 .240 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Lakeland 32 18 .640
Capital City 25 25 .500 7
Greensboro 24 26 .480 8
Erie 24 26 .480 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Oklahoma City 34 16 .680
x-Memphis 28 22 .560 6
Sioux Falls 24 26 .480 10
Iowa 20 30 .400 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Santa Cruz 34 16 .680
x-Stockton 30 20 .600 4
Agua Caliente 26 24 .520 8
South Bay 21 29 .420 13
Northern Arizona 12 38 .240 22
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Rio Grande Valley 34 16 .680
x-Salt Lake City 27 23 .540 7
Austin 20 30 .400 14
Texas 16 34 .320 18

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Advertisement
Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday, April 11

No games scheduled.

Friday, April 12

Rio Grande Valley at Long Island, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.