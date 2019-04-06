|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Long Island
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Westchester
|29
|21
|.580
|5
|x-Raptors
|29
|21
|.580
|5
|Delaware
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|Maine
|19
|31
|.380
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Grand Rapids
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|x-Windy City
|27
|23
|.540
|1
|Fort Wayne
|23
|27
|.460
|5
|Canton
|22
|28
|.440
|6
|Wisconsin
|12
|38
|.240
|16
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Lakeland
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|Capital City
|25
|25
|.500
|7
|Greensboro
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|Erie
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oklahoma City
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Memphis
|28
|22
|.560
|6
|Sioux Falls
|24
|26
|.480
|10
|Iowa
|20
|30
|.400
|14
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Santa Cruz
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Stockton
|30
|20
|.600
|4
|Agua Caliente
|26
|24
|.520
|8
|South Bay
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|Northern Arizona
|12
|38
|.240
|22
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Rio Grande Valley
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|x-Salt Lake City
|27
|23
|.540
|7
|Austin
|20
|30
|.400
|14
|Texas
|16
|34
|.320
|18
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Rio Grande Valley at Long Island, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Rio Grande Valley at Long Island, 8 p.m.
