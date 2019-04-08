All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB z-Long Island 34 16 .680 — x-Westchester 29 21 .580 5 x-Raptors 29 21 .580 5 Delaware 21 29 .420 13 Maine 19 31 .380 15 Central Division W L Pct GB y-Grand Rapids 28 22 .560 — x-Windy City 27 23 .540 1 Fort Wayne 23 27 .460 5 Canton 22 28 .440 6 Wisconsin 12 38 .240 16 Southeast Division W L Pct GB y-Lakeland 32 18 .640 — Capital City 25 25 .500 7 Greensboro 24 26 .480 8 Erie 24 26 .480 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB y-Oklahoma City 34 16 .680 — x-Memphis 28 22 .560 6 Sioux Falls 24 26 .480 10 Iowa 20 30 .400 14 Pacific Division W L Pct GB z-Santa Cruz 34 16 .680 — x-Stockton 30 20 .600 4 Agua Caliente 26 24 .520 8 South Bay 21 29 .420 13 Northern Arizona 12 38 .240 22 Southwest Division W L Pct GB y-Rio Grande Valley 34 16 .680 — x-Salt Lake City 27 23 .540 7 Austin 20 30 .400 14 Texas 16 34 .320 18

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 117, Rio Grande Valley 107

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Long Island, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.